Tinubu appoints Jega as special adviser on livestock reform

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Attahiru Jega, a professor and former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as adviser and coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

Tinubu announced the appointment on Friday, March 7, through his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The president expressed optimism that the former INEC chairman will help to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.

Jega, former vice chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu.

According to the statement, the committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms.

“One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a minister.

“Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State,” the presidency stated.

Jega served as the chairman of INEC between 2010 and 2015.

As a former chairman of INEC, he presided over the general elections that ushered in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration into power. He had previously conducted the 2011 election that brought in former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Tinubu expressed high hopes that his appointment, as a special adviser, would reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion.

The ICIR reported that four months after approving the full implementation of Orosanye’s Report, President Tinubu created a new ministry.

The President, despite his pledge to cut down cost of governance, had on Tuesday, July 9, announced the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, bringing the number of Federal Government ministries to 36.

According to the President, the move is expected to end the constant clashes between herders and farmers.

Recall, Nigeria has been locked in years of conflicts between farmers and herders, leading to thousands of deaths, displacements, food scarcity, and unending disputes.

Efforts by successive governments to end the impasse have failed, as the crisis ballooned under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government despite being a retired Army general, and a livestock farmer himself.

As a result of the incessant farmers-herders clashes, there were killings in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, and several other states with attendant deaths and disruption to crop and animal farming.

Plateau and Benue have been the epicenter of the crisis recording recurrent incidences of clashes.

Accordingly, there have been several interventions by local and international organisations to resolve the incessant conflicts between the parties without success.

The ICIR reported how Zambia, Gambia, and South Africa offered the country refresher courses on cattle management.

Tinubu, however, believes the creation of the ministry will fix the crisis.