Tinubu appoints new Auditor-General, Customs’ CG

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation.

The President has also appointed Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Announcing the approval of the Auditor-General of the Federation’s appointment, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday, October 20, said the appointment was in line with the powers vested on the President by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, the appointment was also as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

“The President approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.”

President Bola Tinubu charged the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and live up to expectations that Nigerians have regarding the execution of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In the same vein, Tinubu, in a statement on Friday, October 20, by the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s , Willie Bassey, appointed Adewale Adeniyi to lead the Nigeria Customs Service.

The President tasked the new Comptroller-General to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

According to Bassey, the appointment takes effect from October 19, and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

The latest appointment follows Tinubu’s nomination of chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on October 19.