Tinubu appoints Shehu Mohammed as new FRSC marshall

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shehu Mohammed as the new Corps Marshall and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The approval was contained in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume dated May 20, 2024.

His appointment took effect on Monday, May 20, and will last for an initial period of four years.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of assistant-corps marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/chief executive officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

“The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from May 20, 2024, to the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the commission. President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment,” the statement by the SGF stated.

Mohammed takes over from Dauda Biu, who served in the capacity between 2022 and 2024.

Biu was first appointed as acting corps marshall in July 2022, after his predecessor retired from office. He was then confirmed as substantive corps marshall in December 2022.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Mohammed’s appointment comes at a time when transporters have opposed the FRSC’s decision to prosecute drivers involved in reckless driving which might lead to road accidents.

The FRSC had suggested that jail terms be imposed on drivers responsible for accidents, while state governments be allowed to sanction those found culpable with hefty fines.

Spokesperson for the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Segun Falade said the policy lacked clarity and sustainability.

“Is it sustainable? What measures are we taking to sensitise the drivers and commuters to the basic traffic rules and regulations?” he asked.

Advertisements Advert Bracken