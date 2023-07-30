30.1 C
Abuja
Tinubu appoints Special Investigator to probe CBN

Beloved JOHN
Bola Tinubu
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed a Special Investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seven weeks after the suspension and arrest of the bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele. 

Emefiele, who is currently being held by the Department of State Services (DSS), is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Special Investigator appointed by the President is Jim Osayande Obazee.

Obazee is the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

In a letter written on July 28 and addressed to Obazee, the President said he would resume work immediately. Obazee was specifically tasked with blocking leakages in the CBN and other government-owned enterprises.

“In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is today continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office,” Tinubu’s letter read.

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on Public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or Public.

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent, and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made.”

Tinubu also sent Obazee a copy of his order suspending Emefiele as the apex bank chief.

Last Tuesday, the DSS flouted a court ruling and rearrested the CBN governor after a fight with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele was rearrested within the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos despite the bail granted him by Justice Nicholas Oweibo after listening to the submissions of his counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

    The ICIR reported that Tinubu had, during his trip to Paris, France, said Emefiele was suspended due to corrupt activities in the financial sector.

    Tinubu said this on June 24, while speaking at an interactive session with Nigerians residing in France.

    The President stated that the country’s financial system was “rotten” under Emefiele. He said many Nigerians living outside the country could not send money to their parents and relatives due to the multiple exchange rates while Emefiele was governor.

    “Then, the financial system was rotten. Few people made bags of money, and then you, yourself, stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows. But that is gone now. The man is in the hands of the authorities. Something is being done about that. They will sort themselves out,” Tinubu said.

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

