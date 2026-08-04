Tinubu approves salary increase for military personnel

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, granting pay increases of between 30 and 80 per cent across various ranks.

The approval, announced by the Presidency on Tuesday, August 4, is expected to benefit about 250,000 military personnel and will take effect from September 1.

According to the new structure, senior officers above the rank of colonel, including brigadier-generals, major-generals, lieutenant-generals and generals, will receive a 30 per cent salary increase.

The statement also noted that officers from the rank of colonel to warrant officer will have their salaries increased by 50 per cent, while personnel from private to staff sergeant will receive the highest adjustment of 80 per cent.

The Presidency said the salary review would increase the Federal Government’s annual wage bill for the Armed Forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

Announcing the decision, Tinubu said that the salary adjustment was intended to recognise the commitment of military personnel who continue to confront terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of troops and strengthening the military’s operational capacity through the provision of modern equipment and technology.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties,” he said.

He urged members of the Armed Forces to regard the salary increase as an acknowledgement of their sacrifices and dedication to national service.

The ICIR reports that the latest salary review comes amid persistent security challenges across Nigeria, where the military remains engaged on multiple fronts against insurgents in the North-East, armed bandits in the North-West, kidnappers operating in parts of the North-Central and South.

For years, serving and retired military personnel, lawmakers and security analysts have called for improved remuneration and welfare for troops, arguing that better pay and working conditions are essential for boosting morale, retaining experienced personnel and enhancing operational effectiveness.

Although successive administrations have invested in military equipment and launched various security operations, concerns over inadequate welfare packages, including salaries, allowances, accommodation and insurance benefits, have continued to mount on the government.

The salary increase also came as the Tinubu administration intensifies efforts to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security challenges through a combination of increased recruitment, expanded military capacity and improved welfare for security personnel.

In November 2025, Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency and authorised the recruitment of additional personnel into the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force.

The directive included the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers, bringing the ongoing police recruitment exercise to 50,000 constables, alongside increased recruitment into the military to strengthen operations against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

More recently, the president approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of an additional 28,000 soldiers.

The Presidency said the move, alongside increased investment in military equipment, operational readiness and troop welfare, was aimed at improving the Armed Forces’ capacity to respond to security threats across the country.