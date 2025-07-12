Tinubu backs AFRIMA 2025, sets up planning committee

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has endorsed the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), which will take place in Lagos from November 25 to 30.

Tinubu’s endorsement followed a formal request from the African Union Commission, seeking Nigeria’s partnership in hosting the upcoming edition of the prestigious continental awards.

Following the preparations, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, inaugurated an inter-ministerial Local Organising Committee on Wednesday, June 9.

The committee will collaborate with the host city, the African Union, and the AFRIMA International Committee to plan and deliver the event.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, members of the committee were selected from key government institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Nigerian Film Corporation, and the National Film and Video Censors Board.

Other participating bodies include the Federal Ministry of Interior, the National Council for Arts and Culture, and representatives from AFRIMA and the African Union Commission, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Musawa stated that AFRIMA aligned with Tinubu’s vision to harness the creative industry as a major engine for economic growth, national development, and social transformation.

“This is more than just an awards show. It is a major platform to create jobs, promote tourism, celebrate African talents, and tell our positive stories authentically through music to the world. We are excited to work with the Lagos State Government, the AFRIMA team, and the African Union to deliver a world-class event,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Also speaking at the event, the President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its prompt response and unwavering support for the 2025 edition of the awards.

“We thank President Tinubu for his quick and visionary approval and backing of AFRIMA 2025. This is not just an event approval. It’s a loud statement that the Nigerian government values the culture and creative industry (CCI) and its power to promote unity and prosperity across Africa,” Dada said.

He also commended the Lagos State government for accepting to be the official host city and for its partnership, as well as its investment in the creative industry.

“Nigeria has always been a creative and cultural powerhouse. With this support, we are confident that this year’s AFRIMA will be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity for the whole world to see. It is fantastic that the Federal Government has come on board, and we are happy that the Minister has mentioned that all of us are going to work together with the host city, Lagos state, to deliver the best AFRIMA in history,” Dada said.

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), founded in 2014 through a partnership between the International Committee and the African Union (AU), was created to recognise and celebrate musical talent, creativity, and artistic achievements across Africa, while also promoting the continent’s rich cultural heritage.