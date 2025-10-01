Tinubu commiserates with Kogi over boat mishap that claims 26 lives

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the government and people of Kogi State following the death of at least 26 traders in a boat accident that occurred in Ibaji Local Government Area on Tuesday, September 30.

The victims were travelling from Ibaji to Ilushi market in Edo State when the boat capsized on the River Niger.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, and signed by his adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the incident as shocking and unfortunate, noting that the traders were engaged in their legitimate pursuit of livelihood.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased and comfort for their families, while also wishing the injured survivors a quick recovery.

“The loss of lives in this manner is deeply painful. I commend the efforts of first responders and urge emergency agencies at all levels to intensify their work in supporting survivors and the bereaved families,” the President said.

The President called on boat operators and water transporters to prioritise safety standards, including the use of life jackets and strict adherence to passenger limits, above financial gains.

The Kogi State Government also confirmed the tragedy. Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said in a statement that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo had directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate relief to the victims’ families.

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the entire Ibaji community in this moment of grief.”

He added that the governor assured that his administration would intensify safety measures on waterways in collaboration with federal authorities to prevent further tragedies.

“Reports indicate that the unfortunate incident has claimed the lives of not less than 26 passengers,” he stated.

The latest incident highlights the persistent challenge of unsafe water transportation in Nigeria. An ICIR report in September documented how at least 29 people died in a boat accident in Niger State when an overloaded vessel carrying over 90 passengers struck a tree stump on the River Niger.

Similar accidents were recorded in Sokoto linked to overloading, poor maintenance, and lack of safety gear.

In December 2024, no fewer than 54 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 200 traders capsized in Kogi, underscoring the recurrent nature of such disasters on the nation’s waterways.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and emergency agencies have repeatedly warned against overcrowding and neglect of safety protocols. Yet, ICIR found that many communities along Nigeria’s riverine belts remain dependent on rickety wooden canoes without proper regulation, leaving passengers vulnerable.