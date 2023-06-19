23.1 C
Abuja
Tinubu dissolves boards of FG agencies, institutions, companies

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the governing boards of all Federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

A statement by the Director of Information at the State House, Willie Bassey, on Monday, June 19, noted that the  dissolution would not affect boards, commissions and councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The statement further directed the chief executive officers of parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies to refer matters requiring the attention of their boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory ministries and offices, pending the time new boards would be constituted.

    The statement added, “Consequently, all ministries, departments and sgencies are to ensure compliance with the provision of this directive, which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

    “Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the chief executive officers of the affected agencies under the supervision of their respective ministries/offices for immediate compliance.”

    The ICIR had reported how President Tinubu today sacked all the service chiefs and immediately replaced them with new officials. 

    The President also fired the embattled Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, a retired colonel.

    1. Tinubu also named more special advisers, in addition to new top military appointments, and ordered that the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a retired police officer, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, takes over as the National Security Adviser.
    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

