Tinubu expresses confidence in national security architecture

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the national security architecture, cautioning that decades-long violence can’t be solved overnight.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, December 23, at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos State, the President said “It is safer now to travel on Nigerian roads”, unlike a few years back when he said he often paid condolence visits to victims of violence.

“Today, you can still travel the roads. Before now, it was impossible,” he said.

Following the loss of lives due to stampedes at various places where foods and other items were being shared across the country preparatory to the Yuletide, Tinubu warned that those who do not have enough to share should stop publicising their events.

He sympathised with families who lost relations to the tragedies while noting that giving to the less privileged is good.

“I have been giving out foodstuff, commodities, etc., in Bourdillon. If you know you don’t have enough to give, don’t attempt or publicise,” the President stated.

Recall that three incidents of stampedes during food sharing recently led to deaths in Anambra, Oyo states and Abuja recently.

Reacting to question on the size of his cabinet, Tinubu stated that he had no intention to reduce it. He argued that the current structure was designed to ensure efficient governance for a large nation like Nigeria.

According to him, the country’s population of over 200 million requires a substantial number of officials to manage its affairs.

“I’m not prepared to bring down the number of my cabinet. I saw the need for them when I created the portfolio. Nigeria is a large country. If you are to entertain over 200 million persons, calculate how many stewards will be required,” the President said.

He added that efficiency was the driving force behind the cabinet’s formation, and he was not willing to shrink it.

Speaking on the controversial tax reform, Tinubu said it is “here to stay” and vital for the country’s long-term prosperity.

He said Nigeria’s old economic ways were no longer sustainable, and a change was necessary.

While reflecting on his experience as Lagos State Governor, he emphasised the need for a new approach to taxation. The President also highlighted the importance of tax reform, designed to benefit the poor by expanding the tax base and increasing the country’s resources.

He argued that the tax reform aimed to reduce poverty by creating a more inclusive tax system.

He said the government’s decision to continue with the tax reform was a crucial step towards Nigeria’s economic growth. “By widening the tax net, the country can tap into a larger pool of resources.

“The hallmark of a leader is the ability to do what must be done. You have given me the mandate to govern, and I’m laser-focused on what Nigerians need. It will not be Eldorado for everybody, but the new dawn is here,” Tinubu added.