back to top

Tinubu fetes Soyinka at 91, calls him global inspiration

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Tinubu celebrates Soyinka at 91, calls him global inspiration
President Tinubu and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, a professor, on his 91st birthday, calling him a lasting source of inspiration to both Nigeria and the world.  

In a statement released on Sunday, July 13, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Soyinka’s lifelong dedication to literature, human rights, and national development.

He described the renowned playwright, poet, and essayist as a towering figure whose impact spans generations and global audiences.


     

     

    “President Bola Tinubu has extended his good wishes to Professor Wole Soyinka, the globally renowned literary icon and Nobel Laureate, as he celebrates his birthday today.

    “Professor Soyinka, a well-decorated literary giant, activist, cultural icon, and public intellectual who turns 91, is known for his extraordinary creative and artistic talent, evident in his plays, poems, memoirs, essays, and other artistic productions,” the statement read in part.

    The president also recognised Soyinka’s long-standing contributions to education, cultural diplomacy, and Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement, highlighting his role in shaping national discourse and advocating for justice over the decades.

    “President Tinubu notes the contributions of the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 to education, pro-democracy and human rights movements, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building over the last several decades.”

    Reflecting on their relationship, the president praised the celebrant for his consistent efforts to advance national progress, expressing gratitude for Soyinka’s lifelong service to the country and humanity.

    Read Also:

     Tinubu Warns Against Military Coup
    ‘Bad belle letters’ — Tinubu dishes out sly dig at Obasanjo
    ‘Obviously from Tinubu’s mercenaries’ … Kperogi responds to report scrutinising post-election tweets
    ‘You’re free to leave’: Tinubu tells APC members who disagree with party’s choice of NASS leaders

    Tinubu also wished the renowned playwright continued good health and mental clarity as he began the journey into the final decade before his centennial.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement