back to top

Tinubu jets out to Rome for counter-terrorism meeting

Reading time: 1 mins
News
How Nigerian government hiked passport fee from N19,000 to N100,000 in six years
President Bola Tinubu
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will on Sunday, October 12, depart Abuja for Rome, Italy, to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Level Meeting.

The meeting  will focus on tackling the worsening security crisis in West Africa.

The programme, scheduled to begin on October 14, will bring together leaders from across Africa, senior intelligence and military officials, as well as representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.

Participants are expected to discuss the growing threats of terrorism, organised crime, and piracy affecting the region.

Launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Aqaba Process is a counter-terrorism initiative jointly chaired by Jordan and the Italian government. It aims to enhance international cooperation in confronting terrorism and violent extremism, particularly in regions facing rising instability.


     

     

    According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting will examine the expansion of terrorist networks in West Africa, the link between crime and terror groups, and the increasing overlap between land-based insurgencies in the Sahel and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

    Participants will also exchange insights on the current security landscape and explore new strategies for countering terrorism both on land and at sea. The meeting will further address how to disrupt digital networks used for terrorist propaganda and recruitment.

    While in Rome, President Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders on strengthening regional cooperation and addressing security challenges across the subregion.

    The President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu–Ojukwu; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and other senior government officials.

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement