Tinubu lampooned for claiming ‘no more corruption’ in Nigeria

News
President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria
Bankole ABE
NIGERIANS are lashing out at President Bola Tinubu for claiming that his administration had rid their nation of corruption.

The president made the claim on Tuesday, August 26, during an official engagement in Brazil.

He argued that his administration’s economic reforms had successfully dismantled corrupt practices in government.

“The reforms I’ve embarked upon since I took over in Nigeria have been very impactful. I can beat my chest for that. It was initially painful, but today the result is blossoming. It’s getting clearer to the people. We have more money for the economy… no more corruption,” Tinubu told his audience.

The president’s remarks appear to focus on his economic agenda, including the removal of fuel subsidies, floating of the naira, and recent tax reforms, as decisive tools in curbing graft.

However, his assertion that corruption had been eradicated in Nigeria drew the ire of citizens on social media, where many accused the president of being detached from the reality.

Nigerians react

On X, users questioned the accuracy of Tinubu’s claim, pointing to persistent scandals attached to his administration.

Sani Shinkafi, a political commentator, challenged the president’s anti-corruption credentials by drawing attention to some of his ministerial appointments.

“President Tinubu said Nigeria is a corruption-free nation. How? When he has appointed ministers with questionable characters and pending petitions before anti-graft agencies,” he wrote.

Another user, @saadibrahimwazi, highlighted the systemic nature of corruption in Nigeria, particularly in public contracts.

“Corruption in Nigeria is multifaceted. When you have contracts awarded and paid upfront without being executed, diversion of budgetary allocations, and roads left in deplorable condition, these remain menaces to the country,” he posted.

Others were more critical in their reactions. @MukhtarAyagi dismissed Tinubu’s statement as “a lie,” insisting that “corruption keeps developing across the country.”

Another X user, @abdulbaiwa50, lamented the hardship many Nigerians face, writing: “Big fat lie, so unfortunate. I can barely eat, and this guy has the audacity to say his policies are bringing light.”

In his remark, @ima_smilez wrote: “Maybe in his dreams, certainly not this Nigeria we are all living in.”

Others like @MezieAbia accused the president of presiding over a government plagued by mismanagement and fresh scandals.

“Under Tinubu’s watch, there’s a $1.5 million corruption case in the NNPC involving top security aides and the NNPC CEO, yet Tinubu hasn’t addressed it. Until he accounts for the loans his government has been taking, he cannot claim to have ended corruption.”

Nigeria has long been ranked among countries struggling with endemic graft. Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index has consistently ranked Nigeria near the bottom globally, with public trust in government institutions deteriorating over decades of scandals—from inflated contracts to embezzlement of public funds.


     

     

    Tinubu’s administration came to power on the back of promises to reform the economy and restore accountability. While policies such as subsidy removal and fiscal tightening have been praised by a few, they have also triggered inflation, widespread hardship, and public anger.

    Some Nigerians believe that declaring Nigeria “corruption-free” is unprecedented and hasty for any Nigerian leader.

    For many Nigerians struggling with economic hardship and widespread reports of graft, the president’s assertion appears not just premature but contradicts reality.

    As one user, @Davejaz86, put it: “Maybe Mr. Tinubu is referring to another country no one knows about yet. So unfortunate.”

