Tinubu makes first official trip to Paris

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will jet out of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 20, to Paris, France capital, in his first official assignment.

The ICIR reports that the President will be travelling with members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other senior government officials to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact.

The meeting, to be attended by other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists, holds between June 22 and 23.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Monday said the pact would place vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change and energy crisis, and the after-effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

“The President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in ‘green’ infrastructure for energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

“President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of covid-19 pandemic and rising cases of poverty with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth,” part of the statement said.

The summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President and his team will return to the country on Saturday, June 24.

On June 17, The ICIR reported key decisions Tinubu made in his 20 days in office.

In 2022, The ICIR reported that Nigeria’s debt before the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government hit N77 trillion.

Similarly, that year, this organisation reported how the country had 133 million people living in multi-dimensional poverty.