Tinubu orders NIMC DG to proceed on retirement leave, appoints Yusuf Yakub as DG Technical Aid Corps

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, to commence a 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the pre-retirement leave will commence on Thursday, August 24, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

NIMC in Nigeria oversees national identification issues, including National e-ID card issuance, identity verification, services for National Identification Number (NIN) and data harmonisation and authentication.

The President has also approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General of the commission for 90 days, with effect from August 24, after which a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC DG starting on November 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

This came after the former DTAC Pius Osunyikanmi’s tenure recently expired.

According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.