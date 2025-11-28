Tinubu prepares Nigerians for new tax regime with new implementation committee

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has prepared Nigerians for a new tax regime scheduled to commence in January 2026, with the approval of the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC).

The committee is tasked with overseeing the coordinated rollout of the Federal Government new tax reforms.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, November 28.

The committee will be chaired by Joseph Tegbe, a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, with over 35 years of experience across public and private sectors, including his tenure as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

The Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Sanyade Okoli, will serve as secretary, while members include Ismaeel Ahmed, Rukaiya El Rufai, and other experts.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will supervise the committee, which is also tasked with consulting widely across public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

Tinubu said the new tax laws were central to the nation’s economic transformation and public finance management.

“These new tax acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the president said in the statement.

The NTPIC will also ensure inter-agency coordination, harmonise existing frameworks with new statutes, and run public awareness campaigns to promote compliance.

According to the committee chairman, the team is ready to work closely with stakeholders to build public trust in the tax system.

“We understand the strategic importance of these tax acts. Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he stated.

Edun was quoted in the statement as saying he would provide the authority and direction needed to reset the tax system and fiscal policy framework, aiming to boost revenue mobilisation, reduce leakages, and reinforce accountability for sustainable national development.

“With the establishment of this committee, the president has not only set the direction but also provided the authority and support required to reset not just the tax system but the entire fiscal policy framework of the government, to deliver significant economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Edun added.

Over the past year, the Tinubu administration pushed through a series of new tax laws aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax system.

An earlier report by The ICIR disclosed that the government vowed to expand the tax base by tracking tax evaders’ bank accounts, National Identity Numbers (NIN), and phone numbers, under the newly enacted tax laws.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, who disclosed this on Thursday, June 26, a few hours after Tinubu signed the tax law, said the government had already projected a revenue of N50 trillion from the tax law, amid dwindling oil revenue resources.