Tinubu sacks NMDPR boss Saidu Mohammed, nominates Rabiu Umar as replacement

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked Saidu Mohammed as head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Consequently, he has nominated Rabiu Abdullahi Umar to replace him, but the appointment still requires Senate approval.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, April 29.

The Presidency said the decision was taken in the public interest and in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to improve regulation of the sector.

Part of the statement reads: “This decision, made pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, is aimed at strengthening regulatory effectiveness in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr Umar is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors and a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational transformation, and large-scale project delivery. He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University and an alumnus of Harvard Business School,” it added.

Until the Senate confirms the new nominee, the most senior official at the agency will act as head.

Tinubu thanked the outgoing chief executive for his service and wished him well.

He also said his administration remained focused on strengthening leadership in key institutions to support energy security and economic growth.

In the past weeks, the NMDPRA, the foremost petroleum regulatory agency in Nigeria, has been involved in some controversies.

For instance, the former NMDPRA CEO, Farouk Ahmed, resigned his position almost immediately after Dangote Refinery allegations thrust the agency into controversy.

The developments came amid a petition filed by Aliko Dangote, the president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), alleging abuse of office, corrupt enrichment, and unlawful diversion of public funds by the NMDPRA chief.

On the heels of the allegation, the ICPC said it would investigate a petition filed by billionaire Aliko Dangote against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, The ICIR reported.