Tinubu to ministers, others: Perform or get sacked

Reading time: 1 mins
Politics and Governance
Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate for 2023 election
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered his cabinet members, including ministers and other appointees, to perform or be ready for sack.

The president issued the warning on Wednesday, November 1, at the opening of a three-day retreat organised for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Tinubu, a bond of understanding would be signed between his cabinet members and himself, saying, “If you’re are performing, nothing to fear. If you’re not performing, we review, and if you cannot perform, you leave us.”

Tinubu emphasized that his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman, would take the lead in overseeing the performance of ministries, departments, and agencies in the eight priority sectors of his administration through the result delivery unit.

The President further guaranteed the officials the autonomy to do their jobs.

He also encouraged them to seek guidance regarding the timing and methods for executing their tasks.

The President explained that he had accepted the assets and liabilities left by his predecessor, stressing that despite the prevailing challenges, they must maintain a focused approach to achieve their objectives.

While acknowledging that his administration had dedicated the past six months to self-assessment, he highlighted the significance of quality healthcare and education, which he regarded as the most effective tools in the battle against poverty.

Mustapha USMAN

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.