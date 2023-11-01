Tinubu to ministers, others: Perform or get sacked

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered his cabinet members, including ministers and other appointees, to perform or be ready for sack.

The president issued the warning on Wednesday, November 1, at the opening of a three-day retreat organised for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Tinubu, a bond of understanding would be signed between his cabinet members and himself, saying, “If you’re are performing, nothing to fear. If you’re not performing, we review, and if you cannot perform, you leave us.”

Tinubu emphasized that his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman, would take the lead in overseeing the performance of ministries, departments, and agencies in the eight priority sectors of his administration through the result delivery unit.

The President further guaranteed the officials the autonomy to do their jobs.

He also encouraged them to seek guidance regarding the timing and methods for executing their tasks.

The President explained that he had accepted the assets and liabilities left by his predecessor, stressing that despite the prevailing challenges, they must maintain a focused approach to achieve their objectives.

While acknowledging that his administration had dedicated the past six months to self-assessment, he highlighted the significance of quality healthcare and education, which he regarded as the most effective tools in the battle against poverty.