Tinubu to Nigerians: ‘Do I look like a sick man?’

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, has said he is more than healthy to lead Nigeria if elected president.

Tinubu, addressing the Kano Business Community Council, which organized a dinner in his honour in the state on Saturday, said he was not fighting the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) but running for the presidency.

The former Lagos State governor said he was smarter than those who accused him of ill-health.

He said in a video clip, “Some ignorant people, I’ve been standing before you, I’m not running for hundred yards or 500 yards hurdle.

“I’m running for the presidency. I’m not competing in WWW wrestling. Even if I go out there and they say (he is) sick, I’m standing before you. Do I look like a sick man?

“Nigerians, put me out of their reach. Vote for me 100 per cent. They will stop complaining because I’m smarting than they are. The commercial exploit of the whole of you is greater than the sum total of the other parties’ equation.”

A major reason for suspicion over his health was the allegation that his hands were shaking at public events.

The condition became most glaring when he delivered his victory after he won his party’s ticket for the presidential election on June 8 this year in Abuja.

His hands shook, and he struggled to hold the papers from which he read the speech.

The ICIR had recently published some reports on Parkinson’s Disease, which is the sickness associated with shaking hands and legs.

In March, this newspaper published a report on the conditions associated with shaking hands.

The report was followed by ‘What if Tinubu has Parkinson’s Disease?’

The newspaper also reported how Tinubu was silent on allegation of Parkinson’s disease affliction.

Nigerians hope to have a healthy president in 2023 because the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, spent almost 200 days attending to health issues abroad during his first tenure.

Meanwhile, Tinubu donated N100 million to victims affected by the flood in Kano State on Saturday.

He announced the aid at the dinner, where he spoke about his health.

At least, 23 persons died from flooding in the state recently, according to the state government.

Kano is one of the states facing flooding disasters in Nigeria.

The ICIR reported on Saturday how flooding allegedly turned former President Goodluck Jonathan into an internally-displaced person in his Otuoke hometown in Bayelsa State.

On Sunday, the newspaper also reported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wondering why the Federal Government had failed to declare the flooding crisis, the worst in over a decade, a national emergency.