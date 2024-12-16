Tinubu urges ECOWAS leaders to emulate Ghana’s peaceful polls

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has urged West African leaders to learn from Ghana’s recent elections.

Tinubu described Ghana’s recent election as a model of democratic maturity and national unity.

The President bared his mind about the election in a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The president eulogised Ghana for its peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections held on December 7.

He praised President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for showing high democratic standards in the region.

He urged all leaders in the region to emulate good democratic practices and prioritise their country’s national unity to ensure the political stability of the region.

Tinubu said the manner of peaceful transition will become the culture of democracy not only in West Africa but also in the entire African continent if Ghana’s election is emulated in the region.

Tinubu praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for accepting defeat and congratulating President-elect John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) even before the official announcement of results.

“This gesture, as it happened in Nigeria in 2015, demonstrates political maturity and respect for the will of the people of Ghana,” Tinubu stated.

He also lauded President Akufo-Addo for his leadership during his two-year tenure as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu extended congratulations to Shirley Botchwey, Ghana’s foreign minister, on her appointment as secretary general of the Commonwealth.

The president also used the occasion to commend Senegal for successfully holding parliamentary elections and called on ECOWAS member states to recommit to the bloc’s founding ideals of peace, prosperity, and economic integration ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Tinubu highlighted his administration’s contributions to ECOWAS, including Nigeria’s full payment of its community levy for 2023 and significant remittances for 2024.

The 66th ordinary session of ECOWAS in Abuja was attended by presidents from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, and Senegal, as well as representatives from Sierra Leone, Benin, Togo, and Cape Verde.

Tinubu, who is serving his second term as ECOWAS chair, also highlighted achievements under his leadership, including regional integration, conflict resolution, and counterterrorism efforts.

“Regional infrastructure projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline and the West Africa Power Pool have significantly enhanced connectivity and promoted greater regional integration,” Tinubu said.

He called for continued commitment to the ECOWAS regional action plan on the fight against terrorism, which he said provides a “comprehensive framework to combat violent extremism and enhance regional security.

Tinubu concluded by calling for continued commitment to the ECOWAS regional action plan on combating terrorism, emphasizing its role in enhancing regional security.