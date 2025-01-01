Tinubu vows to foster national unity, better economy in New Year message

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has vowed to foster Nigeria’s unity in 2025.

In his New Year message on Wednesday, January 1, the President emphasised the importance of national unity and ethical values as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President said his government would promote commitment to ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project (NIP).

He announced plans to unveil a National Values Charter in the first quarter of 2025, alongside a national orientation campaign to promote patriotism and shared values.

“I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together.

“The charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens and foster trust and cooperation among our diverse population and between the government and the citizens,” Tinubu stated.

In the New Year message, Tinubu also promised to increase food production and bring down inflation on food and drugs to 15 per cent while working to strengthen the economy.

He mentioned that lower fuel prices, growing foreign reserves, and stronger naira were all positive signs from 2024 that would continue in 2025.

Tinubu said although 2024 was a challenging year for Nigerians, he expressed confidence that 2025 would be a better year.

He said economic indicators suggest a positive outlook for the nation, with fuel prices decreasing and the country recording foreign trade surpluses for three consecutive quarters.

“We are resolute in our ambition to reduce inflation from its current high of 34.6 per cent to 15 per cent. With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people,” the president said.

Additionally, he said foreign reserves had increased and the naira had gained strength against the US dollar, resulting in greater economic stability.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria’s stock market had experienced record growth, creating trillions of naira in wealth and that the increase in foreign investment showed renewed confidence in the country’s economy.

However, he acknowledged that the cost of food and essential drugs was still a major concern for many households, adding that inflation and rising costs of essential commodities remained a challenge.

He pledged to intensify efforts to reduce inflation from 34.6 per cent to 15 per cent by implementing reforms to boost food production and encourage local manufacturing of drugs and medical supplies.

He argued that as far-reaching and foundational as his government reforms were, they could produce the desired outcomes only through shared values and identity, and unconditional love for the country.

Tinubu said that the Youth Confab, which he announced in October, would kick off in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating his government’s dedication to involving young people in nation-building.

He stated that the Ministry of Youth would soon reveal the details of how representatives would be chosen for the conference from the country’s diverse youth population.

The President expressed his confidence in Nigeria’s economic growth, reaffirming his commitment to implementing reforms that would help the country achieve a $1 trillion economy.

He argued that the country was on the right track to becoming a great nation that works for all its citizens and urged Nigerians not to be swayed by anyone viewing things through the lenses of politics, ethnicity and religion.

The President also expressed gratitude to citizens for their sacrifices and support.