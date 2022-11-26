28 C
Abuja

Tinubu won’t attend Arise TV forum – Campaign Council

Politics and GovernanceElections
Marcus Fatunmole
File photo: Bola Tinubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu won’t be available for the December 4 town hall meeting organised by Arise Television in conjunction with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), his campaign council said on Friday, November 25.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council said the organisers did not consult the candidate or his team before announcing the date for the meeting.

Tinubu is expected to appear on the programme alongside his rivals in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. The four candidates are the leading contenders for the presidential poll slated for February 25, 2023.

While rejecting the invitation, the APC campaign council said: “Our attention has been drawn to an advertisement by Arise News in connection with a town hall meeting scheduled for December 4. We are surprised that the TV station listed our candidate, Bola Tinubu, as a participant when there was no prior consultation with him and his aides and no consent from the candidate obtained for the advertisement.

“We deem this as professionally wrong and reckless. No media organisation should arrogate to itself the right to railroad any candidate to fit into its agenda.”

The group said Tinubu could only appear on a media outfit that is mutually acceptable to all.

It stressed that the APC would continue to meet people who are strategic to his ambition, warning that Arise TV should stop using its candidate’s name and portrait in its advertisements.

- Advertisement -

Arise TV and the CDD have featured contestants twice on the programme in the past few weeks.

Among those who attended the meeting are Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress, Prince Adewale Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party and Prof Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi’s team has said he would no longer feature in any debate where other major presidential aspirants do not appear. They said Obi would pull out even at the last minute.

The next edition of the programme will focus on education, health care, poverty and human capital.

The ICIR reports that debates are prerequisites for free, fair and credible elections. They help the electorate fully understand the manifestoes of candidates and their parties, thus aiding their choice during polls. 

This newspaper reports that while other major candidates have been featured on national television for interviews, where they expounded their manifestoes and other critical issues, Tinubu is yet to feature on any since the campaigns formally took off on September 28.

The winner of the presidential election is expected to salvage the nation from its present socio-economic turbulence.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News Analysis

Qatar 2022: Qualification permutations as round two matches continue

AS the second round of the FIFA World Cup group stages continues today, here...
Interviews

[INTERVIEW] We can worry only when Wike, others leave PDP – Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Debo Ologunagba, tells The ICIR...
News

Twitter to launch verification update December 2

ELON Musk has revealed that Twitter will roll out new updates for its verification...
Health

Gender-Based Violence: NGO sensitises IDPs in Wassa Camp

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, Stand With A Girl (SWAG) Initiative has sensitised Internally Displaced Persons...
Media Opportunities

Pulitzer Center calls for reporting fellowship proposals

THE Pulitzer Center is accepting applications for the Global Health Inequities Fellowship and the Climate...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleQatar 2022: Qualification permutations as round two matches continue

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.