Tinubu’s campaign team defends “slip of tongue” at KadInvest

THE Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has defended All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s gaffe in Kaduna on Saturday.

Onanuga described the incident as a ‘slip of tongue’.

Speaking at the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, Tinubu hailed the state governor Nasir El-Rufai’s “creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation into a bad one”.

The remark caused a stir across various social media platforms as many opined that he may be suffering from a mental condition that could have a negative impact on Nigerians if he is elected President in 2023.

Bola Tinubu has lost the mental capacity to govern a sick country like Nigeria. He will simply turn Nigeria's rotten situation by APC to a bad one. Please vote wisely come 2023. May God deliver us from Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakarhttps://t.co/lnOrYMBPuZ — Kenneth Okonkwo (@realkenokonkwo) October 15, 2022

Turning a rotten situation into a bad one. 🙆🏾‍♂️😩☹️ Reminds me of “I will take Nigeria from top to bottom” 🥺 who did we offend? — Cmetu 🇳🇬🇯🇵🍀 (@metuchizzy) October 16, 2022

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Sunday, October 15, Onanuga explained that Tinubu suffered a slip of tongue, which he said usually occurs among leaders of nations.

He said, “The APC leader inadvertently said Governor El-Rufai “turned a rotten situation” he met on ground in Kaduna into “a bad one” whereas he meant to say “to a great one.

“It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations. We recognise we are in a political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief.”

It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations. We recognise we are in political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief. While mischief makers went so low, we noted that the audience — Asiwaju Volunteers Canada (@AsiwajuVCanada) October 16, 2022

- Advertisement -

He noted that while mischief-makers made fun of the incident, the audience at KadInvest followed Tinubu with rapt attention, knowing he only had a slip.

He advised critics to look for better and more productive things to do with their time.