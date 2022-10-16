27.1 C
Abuja

Tinubu’s campaign team defends “slip of tongue” at KadInvest

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Tinubu APC
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Tinubu at KadInvest 7.0. Credit: Twitter/@AsiwajuVCanada
THE Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has defended All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s gaffe in Kaduna on Saturday.

Onanuga described the incident as a ‘slip of tongue’.

Speaking at the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency, Tinubu hailed the state governor Nasir El-Rufai’s “creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation into a bad one”.

The remark caused a stir across various social media platforms as many opined that he may be suffering from a mental condition that could have a negative impact on Nigerians if he is elected President in 2023.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Sunday, October 15, Onanuga explained that Tinubu suffered a slip of tongue, which he said usually occurs among leaders of nations.

He said, “The APC leader inadvertently said Governor El-Rufai “turned a rotten situation” he met on ground in Kaduna into “a bad one” whereas he meant to say “to a great one.

“It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations. We recognise we are in a political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief.”

He noted that while mischief-makers made fun of the incident, the audience at KadInvest followed Tinubu with rapt attention, knowing he only had a slip.

He advised critics to look for better and more productive things to do with their time.

