Top 10 Kannywood Series of 2024

By Nura ABUBAKAR

KANNYWOOD has been a significant part of the Nigerian film industry for more than three decades, yet it remains overshadowed by Nollywood, one of the most globally recognised film industries. Various factors have influenced both the growth and setbacks of Kannywood, with language being a critical component. Religion and cultural considerations also play vital roles in shaping the industry.

There is an urgent need for Kannywood’s pioneers and leaders to intensify their efforts, adopt innovative strategies, and strengthen the industry’s foundation to compete effectively or at least narrow the gap with its Nollywood counterpart.

The year 2024 serves as further proof of Kannywood’s resilience against all odds in sustaining the industry. The decline of traditional cinemas in the region has pushed filmmakers to embrace YouTube and other video-on-demand platforms to keep the industry alive. Numerous series have been released or are set to be released in 2024. Many of them feature compelling, thought-provoking content, making it a challenge to narrow the list down to just ten. However, we have curated a selection of ten standout series for several key reasons.

Here is a brief analysis of the selected films that made it to my top ten list. Please note that the list is not arranged in order of importance but is presented randomly. Enjoy reading!

Izzar So

Over the years, Bakori TV has established itself as one of the most-followed Kannywood YouTube channels, surpassing notable platforms like Ali Nuhu’s, Arewa 24, and Mai Shadda.

A key driver of this success is the immense popularity of Izzar So, a series that continues to captivate audiences even three years after its initial release.

On January 7, 2024, Izzar So Takun Farko, the much-anticipated sequel to Sabon Salo, premiered with high expectations. The series resumes the story of Umar Hashim (Lawal Ahmad), who boldly pursues his political ambitions despite facing relentless opposition. Alh Matawalle (Ali Nuhu) emerges as a father figure vehemently opposed to Umar’s political aspirations. The antagonistic duo of Alhassan Kwalle (Honorable) and Chairman (Baballe Hayatu) adds further tension with their schemes to bring down both Umar and Alh Matawalle.

While the initial buzz around Izzar So may have slightly waned, its enduring appeal remains strong. As one of Kannywood’s longest-running series, it continues to explore culturally resonant themes that keep fans engaged. Averaging half a million weekly views on YouTube, its impact on the industry is undeniable.

GarwashiGarwashi begins on an intense note, centering around Asma’u, also known as Ma’u (Fiddausi Yahaya), a mother of two and a widow who endures immense hardships. Having lost her mother at a tender age, Asma’u grew up surrounded by stepmothers, which shaped her resilience. However, her life takes a tragic turn when her husband dies in a car accident, leaving her alone to care for her children while facing the cruelty of heartless in-laws.

Asma’u’s challenges are compounded by her father, whose greed for material wealth leads him to exploit her, treating her as a commodity to be traded for financial gain. In an eerily similar vein to the character of Ananse in Efua Sutherland’s The Marriage of Anansewa, Asma’u’s father decides to marry her off to the highest bidder, disregarding her feelings and well-being.

The series poignantly explores themes of family betrayal, societal greed, and the struggles of women in patriarchal settings. It also highlights the devastating impact of selfishness and materialism on familial relationships.

Garwashi features a stellar cast, including Abubakar Waziri, Yakubu Muhammad, Isa Adam, Kabiru Sani, Maryam Yahaya, and Hadiza Muhammad. This UK Entertainments original series is skillfully written by Fauziyya D. Sulaiman and directed by Yaseen Auwal, delivering a powerful narrative filled with emotional depth and cultural resonance.

Labarina

Despite criticism for overstaying its welcome, Labarina remains a fan favourite. The current season eleven continues the intricate narrative that has evolved from Mahmood and Sumayya to the entangled lives of Mai Nasara and Maryam. The story takes a dramatic turn when Mai Nasara disguises himself as a poor man to test his fiancée Jamila’s loyalty, only to have her leave him for a wealthy suitor, Lawal.

Maryam, Jamila’s childhood friend, marries Mai Nasara out of pity, unaware of his true wealth. The couple later faces a genetic incompatibility, forcing Maryam to suggest a polygamous arrangement. Produced by Saira Movies, Labarina is screenplayed by Yakubu M. Kumo and directed by Aminu Saira, blending emotional depth with intricate storytelling.

Wata Rana A Kano

This five-episode mini-series delves into the harsh realities of Kano and northern Nigeria, exploring themes such as phone snatching, political rivalry, corruption, and insecurity. The story highlights the destructive influence of bad governance and the exploitation of youth for political gain, while advocating for community unity as a solution to these issues.

With a cast that includes Abba Jago (Daddy Hikima), Hassan (Adam A. Zango), Ali Nuhu, and Abba El-Mustapha, Wata Rana A Kano is a poignant reflection of societal challenges. Produced by Abubakar Bashir Maishadda and directed by Kamal S. Alkali, the series is a powerful commentary on the need for reform.

Manyan Mata

Manyan Mata is a powerful drama that revolves around two courageous women, Laila (Hadiza Gabon) and Nadia (Misha Sulaiman). The story takes a harrowing turn when Laila’s father, Alhaji Tahir (Tijjani Faraga), commits the heinous crime of sexually assaulting Bilkisu (Maryam Yahaya), a young food hawker. This act epitomises the injustices that the Manyan Mata NGO is devoted to combating, as it serves as a voice for the oppressed, marginalised, and voiceless members of society.

Nadia, Laila’s close friend and co-partner in managing Manyan Mata, makes extraordinary efforts to prevent the scandal from becoming public. However, her attempts ultimately fail, and the exposure of Alhaji Tahir’s crime wreaks havoc on Laila’s family, straining her friendship with Nadia. The fallout places Laila’s political aspirations and humanitarian career in jeopardy, threatening everything she has worked for.

Beyond its central narrative, Manyan Mata tackles a range of pressing societal issues, including rape, poverty, corruption, the plight of out-of-school children, street begging, child labor (Almajiranci), and youth involvement in political thuggery. These themes are skillfully woven into the plot, shedding light on systemic problems while advocating for reform and justice.

Produced by Abnur Entertainment and directed by Ali Gumzak, Manyan Mata delivers a thought-provoking and emotionally charged story. Its powerful performances and socially conscious narrative make it a standout contribution to Kannywood, leaving viewers both moved and inspired.

Allura Cikin Ruwa

Allura Cikin Ruwa features a stellar ensemble of Kannywood’s finest talents, including Sani Musa Danja, Yakubu Muhammad, Adam A. Zango, Daddy Hikima, Isah Feroz Khan, Aisha Najamu, and Ruki Alim, among others. The film’s narrative revolves around Na’imatu, a stunning young lady whose beauty attracts numerous suitors, making her the centre of relentless attention and admiration.

Among her admirers, Alhaji Hadi (Sani Danja) emerges as the fortunate one to marry her. However, their union is short-lived as his jealous ailing first wife pressures him into divorcing Na’imatu merely two days after their wedding. What follows is a dramatic saga, as Na’imatu’s suitors continue their pursuit, employing various tactics in their quest to win her heart.

Directed by Yakubu Muhammad and produced by 2 Effect Media, Allura Cikin Ruwa combines captivating performances with a compelling storyline. The film skillfully explores themes of love, rivalry, and societal pressures, offering a nuanced portrayal of relationships and the complexities of human desires.

With its visually engaging scenes and dynamic character arcs, Allura Cikin Ruwa stands out as a memorable addition to Kannywood’s repertoire, appealing to audiences with its blend of drama, romance, and intrigue.

Alaqa

The much-anticipated Season 5, Episode 1 of Alaqa, Ali Nuhu’s acclaimed web series, premiered on YouTube to resounding success, garnering nearly 200,000 views within the first 48 hours. The story delves into the complexities of family businesses and the intense rivalry between the Alfindiki and Luluwa families, extending beyond the patriarchs to their children and relatives.

The series artfully weaves numerous socially relevant themes, including rape, gender-based violence, and economic empowerment, providing a thought-provoking narrative that resonates deeply with its audience. Alaqa distinguishes itself with FKD’s signature style, showcasing mesmerizing mise-en-scène and a fresh ensemble of young, vibrant talents from Kannywood, who deliver exceptional performances.

The cast features an impressive lineup, including Tahir Fagge as Alfindiki, Hadizan Saima, Sadiq M. Ahmad as Audu Luluwa, Ramadan Booth, Shamsu Dan Iya, Maryam Yahaya, Zikrullah Yusuf, and Momee Gombe, among others. Their compelling portrayals breathe life into the intricate storyline, capturing the complexities of loyalty, ambition, and conflict within the family dynamic.

Produced by Ahmad Ali Nuhu and directed by the legendary Ali Nuhu, Alaqa continues to captivate viewers with its powerful storytelling, visually stunning scenes, and thematic depth. The series not only highlights the evolving narrative style of Kannywood but also reinforces its role in addressing pressing societal issues through cinematic excellence.

Darasi

Darasi is one of the standout films to make our list of 2024 Kannywood series. This film captivates audiences with its innovative concept, portraying the ambitious lives of young graduates as they navigate the complexities of post-graduate life in a corrupt society. The central characters—Marwan (Shamsu Dan Iya), Sadik (Sadik Shanawa), Kabiru (Ibrahim Yamu Baba), and Salma (Mommy Gombe)—each interpret the decline of their beloved country, Nigeria, through distinct lenses. While some vow to contribute positively to restore the nation from the grip of corrupt politicians and their affluent allies, others succumb to the belief that they cannot defeat the corrupt system and instead choose to join it.

The film unravels the shattered dreams of these young graduates, revealing the deep disappointments of parents who sent their children to pursue specific career paths, only for them to deviate due to societal pressures. One of the most compelling arcs features a character who, in a desperate bid for power, sells his soul to a secret cult, gaining access to the corrupt inner circle of politicians and tycoons who will go to any lengths to maintain their dominance.

Darasi also challenges traditional patriarchal storytelling by featuring a strong young woman in the midst of ambitious graduates, showcasing her resilience and highlighting the importance of women’s inclusion in societal progress. This unique approach adds depth and hope, portraying women’s unrelenting struggle for equality and representation.

The film also features performances by Ali Nuhu, Tanimu Akawu, Amal Umar, and Abdul S. Tynkin, among others. Produced by Sadik Shanawa and directed by Abubakar S. Shehu, Darasi is a compelling narrative that critiques societal flaws while inspiring hope for a better future.

Gidan Sarauta

The series Gidan Sarauta is now in its third season, with Episode 12 recently released to much anticipation. In its debut season, the narrative introduced audiences to Alhaji Mai Dala (Rabiu Rikadawa) and his prodigal, wayward son, Kaka (Daddy Hikima), whose actions reveal their disdain for the poor and underprivileged. In one particularly striking moment, Alhaji Mai Dala evicts one of his tenants and discards their belongings. However, Prince Bello (Umar M. Sherrif) steps in as a savior, purchasing a spacious new home for the evicted family.

This act of kindness and the likes mark the beginning of Prince Bello’s admiration for Bintu (Mommy Gombe), a poor but brilliant girl. His secret admiration blossoms into love, but only after it is too late—his brother, Prince Mu’azzam (Garzali Miko), marries Bintu, setting the stage for a multi-layered saga filled with confrontations among the royal siblings, their family, and the close-knit circle of the royal household.

The series is celebrated for its captivating dialogue and meticulously crafted mise-en-scène, which elevate the drama and immerse viewers in its royal narrative. Gidan Sarauta also features stellar performances from industry heavyweights such as Ali Nuhu, Yakubu Muhammad, Usman Mu’azu, and Hadizan Saima. Produced by the King of Kannywood Box Office, Abubakar Bashir Maishadda, and directed by the legendary Ali Nuhu, the series continues to solidify its place as a cornerstone of Kannywood storytelling.

Zafin Nema

The series focuses on two ambitious young men, Ilu (Sadiq S. Sadiq) and Rabe (Tahir I. Tahir), who leave their village in pursuit of fortune in the city. Their story begins when their marriage proposals are rejected due to their impoverished backgrounds. Driven by a desire for wealth, revenge, and fame, Ilu and Rabe embark on a journey to the city, determined to succeed at any cost. They venture into various risky enterprises, adopting a “get rich or die trying” mentality.

The cast includes Al-Ameen Buhari, Jamila Nagudu, Minal Ahmad, Hajara Usman, Bello Muhammad Bello, Maryam Yahaya, and others. Zafin Nema is co-produced by Abdul Amart and Tahir I. Tahir, with Yaseen Auwal serving as the director.

Abubarkar is a culture and film critic with a special focus on Kannywood, his works has been published in mutliple places including, Kannywoodscene.