Toyin Falola Prize 2023 seeks entries from African creative writers

Toyin Falola Prize, organised by Lunaris, invites applications from African creative writers for its 4th edition.

The Prize was created to honour the historian and professor, Toyin Falola.

This year’s topic is Sacred, which will be interpreted generally in religious, secular, mysterious, moral, and treasured meanings. Sacred may or may not be about purity and consecration. What is holy can be physical, psychological, or political, says the organisers in the application call.

Interested African creative writers should submit short stories between 1,500 and 4,500 words, and writers between 15 and 35 can submit entries for the Toyin Falola Prize.

The winner will receive $1000 and an invitation to the BIGSAS Festival of African and African Diasporic Literatures at Bayreuth in Germany, while the shortlisted entries will get $100 each.

Applicants can send their entries to prize@lunaris.com.ng with the submission title: TOYIN FALOLA PRIZE 2023 SUBMISSION.