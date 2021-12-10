30.1 C
Trace International seeks entries for 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting

Media OpportunitiesNews
Blessing Otoibhi
A non-profit and  anti-bribery organisation, TRACE International, is seeking entries for its 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting.

The prize focuses on uncovering business-related bribery and financial crimes with the goal of increasing commercial transparency and good governance.

The contest is open to print, broadcast, or online reporters from any country who have investigated commercial bribery schemes, business activities that create serious conflicts of interest, or similar commercial misconduct.

Entries not originally written/produced in English must be accompanied by a translation.

The foundation says up to two winners will be selected to receive US$10,000 each, and in addition, they will be invited to an awards ceremony organised by TRACE International.

Two honorable mentions will each receive US$1,000, it adds.

Founder and President of TRACE International Alexandra Wrage says, “Every year we receive extraordinary examples of investigative journalism that expose corruption with the goal of advancing accountability and transparency.

“We look forward to receiving this year’s submissions and honoring the journalists undertaking this important work.”

The deadline to apply for this contest is January 31, 2022. Interested applicants can submit entry here.

Trace International seeks entries for 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting

