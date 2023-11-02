TRACE International seeks investigative stories on bribery

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Joshua Ovorumu
TRACE International, a nonprofit anti-bribery group, invites applications for prizes for investigative reporting focusing on detecting commercial bribery to enhance business transparency.

Works must have been published in 2023 and may address actual violations of the law and behaviours that create significant conflicts of interest and related misbehaviour. 

Entries not written initially or produced in English must have a translation. Print, broadcast, and web reporters covering bribery cases can compete for a reward.

Up to two winners will be chosen to receive US$10,000 each, as well as an invitation to an awards event hosted by TRACE International.

Finally, two honourable mentions will each receive US$1,000. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 31, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here

