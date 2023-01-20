Transmission Expansion: World Bank supports TCN with eight transformers

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday January 19 that it has received eight brand new power transformers under the World Bank-funded Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP).

The company, in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said its Kumbotso 330/132/33kV transmission substation, Kano, has taken delivery of another 13 heavy duty trucks, loaded with transformer accessories, bringing to 20 the total number of trucks that had delivered the accessories for 300MVA and 100MVA power transformers.

The company explained that the 300MVA is targeted at increasing bulk power to five substations, including DanAgundi, Hadejia, Wudil and Azare substations, as well as the Kumbotso substation where it will be installed.

The 100 MVA power transformer is aimed at increasing bulk supply to Kano industrial areas through the Kano Electricity Distribution Company.