Travel fellowships available for UN Ocean Conference 2025

Media Opportunities
Travel fellowships available for UN Ocean Conference 2025
UN Ocean Conference 2025 Fellowships
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

WITH support from the Bloomberg Ocean Fund, Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is accepting candidates for a fellowship to cover the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) from June 9 to 13, 2025 in Nice, France.

The fellowship is part of EJN’s UN Ocean Project.

The programme will select five to eight fellows. Prior to the start of the UNOC, fellows will receive informational resources and technical support to help prepare for reporting at the conference.

While in Nice, fellows will participate in an orientation session with ocean experts, attend daily briefings led by EJN’s media trainers and interview high-level officials.
Professional journalists can apply for this programme.


     

     

    Candidates must provide a letter of support from an editor, producer or supervisor who can confirm that their news reports will be published or broadcast in an established media outlet.

    Fellows will receive airfare, accommodation, meals, travel medical insurance and transportation. Fellows will also receive a per diem to cover daily expenses.

    The deadline for the submission of application is January 15, 2025.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

