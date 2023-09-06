Tribunal declares Natasha Akpoti winner of Kogi senatorial seat

Reading time: 1 mins
News
PDP candidate for Kogi Senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Credit: The Guardian.
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

THE Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, winner of the 2023 senatorial elections held in the state on February 25.

The tribunal, led by Justice K. A. Orjiakoin, held on Wednesday, September 6 that Akpoti-Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat her closest opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere who polled 51,291.

The three-man panel was unanimous on the judgment.

Orjiakoin also disclosed that the results were inflated in favour of the APC within nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA), while Akpoti-Uduaghan’s was intentionally reduced in the areas.

The tribunal also ruled that results were deliberately not entered in favour of Akpoti-Uduaghan in three other polling units.

Sadiku-Ohere was also ordered to pay the sum of N500,000 to Akpoti-Uduaghan to cover the cost of the petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sadiku-Ohere winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election on Tuesday, February 28.

This came after several hurdles experienced by Akpoti-Uduaghan ahead of the elections, including the hiring of workers a few hours before the voting exercise to destroy roads leading to the Kogi Central Senatorial District by the state Governor Yahaya Bello, who assumed office under the APC platform.

While the PDP alleged that the destruction of roads was a deliberate act of the state to influence election outcomes, the government reacted by saying it aimed to prevent terrorists from accessing the area.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had also accused the APC of hiring thugs in military camouflage to disrupt the elections in some polling units in Kogi Central.

Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.