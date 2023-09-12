Tribunal sacks PDP Rep in Plateau, declares LP candidate winner

THE Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state, has sacked Musa Dachung Bagos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Alfred Ajang of the Labour Party (LP) winner of Jos South/ Jos East Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bagos, a two-term House of Representatives member, winner of the February 25 National Assembly poll.

The Returning Officer Jonathan Dabak declared that Bagos polled 95,637 votes, Ajang came second with 36,270 votes, while the APC’s candidate, Gideon Dandareng, followed with 27,235 votes.

In its ruling, the tribunal stated that Ajang was the poll winner and ruled that the PDP candidate was not validly selected by his party to contest the poll.

On Monday, September 11, the tribunal nullified the election of two other PDP National Assembly members, Peter Gyengdeng, who represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, and Napoleon Bali, Senator representing Plateau South constituency.

It invalidated Gyengdeng’s election and declared Fom Chollom of the LP as the duly elected representative of the constituency.

The tribunal also declared the state’s immediate past governor, Solomon Lalong, the winner of the Plateau South senatorial district election.

The tribunal gave the judgement after sacking Napoleon Bali of the PDP.

It overturned Bali’s victory because the party disobeyed a Jos High Court order to hold ward congresses before the general election.

The court added that the Lalong’s evidence was relevant and admissible.

Lalong currently serves as the Minister of Labour.