Truck rams into bus, kills five, injures four in Anambra

A truck rammed into a bus in the early hours of Friday, September 15, killing five women and injuring four others at Odumodu Junction Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, along Awka road, Anambra State.

A Facebook post by the Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) and other media reports show that a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with the number plate T-19094LA and a Mitsubishi L300 bus with the registration number XE245AWK were involved in a collision.

The ARTMA said the truck lost control while approaching the Odumodu Junction and rammed into the bus.

It urged drivers to ply the route cautiously “as the agency and FRSC (Federal Road Safety Corps) are working hard to clear the area.”

The agency said motorists could use alternative routes.

An eyewitness told Vanguard Newspaper that one of the vehicles was heading towards Awka while the other was on its way to Onitsha. They got to a bad spot on the road at the same time, and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crushed it; killing the passengers while others were rescued by people around.

“Ten people, comprising three male and seven female adults, were involved in the crash. Five female adults were killed. Two men and two women sustained injuries, while one man was rescued unhurt,” the witness said.

According to the newspaper, the sector commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi and unit commander Nteje were working to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

In a similar incident in January, thirty-nine passengers sustained injuries when a truck rammed into a bus in the Onitsha area of the state.

Irelewuyi confirmed the incident in a statement and said the accident occurred on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway,