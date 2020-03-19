Promoting Good Governance.

© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting

Trump endorses use of chloroquine in treatment of covid-19

Breaking NewsFeatured NewsiNews
By Ihuoma Ilo
United States Coronavirus
Donald Trump. President of the United State. Credit/Financial Times

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said Thursday that the US has approved the anti-malaria drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters.

“They’ve gone through the approval process — it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”

This news coming less than 24 hours scientists confirmed the anti-malaria drug has proven to be effective in the treatment of the virus, and also a sign of relief to millions of people around the world.

Details Later.

Ihuoma Ilo 41 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comment on this:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.