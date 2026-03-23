Trump halts planned strikes on Iran amid rising tension in Strait of Hormuz

THE UNITED States and Iran have engaged in “very good and productive” discussions over the past two days, focusing on achieving a complete resolution of hostilities in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said on Monday, March 23.

In a social media post, Trump announced a five-day suspension of attacks by US military on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure as part of efforts to allow continued dialogue with Tehran, following what he described as highly constructive engagement.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.

“Based on the ‘tenor and tone’ of these in-depth and constructive talks, President Donald J. Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to postpone any planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days.”

Trump emphasised his administration’s commitment to pursuing diplomatic solutions while maintaining readiness for other measures if necessary.

The pause comes amid growing unease over Iran’s influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint responsible for transporting roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas.

Previously, Trump had issued an ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the waterway or face significant repercussions, including possible strikes on its energy sites.

While Iranian authorities have not officially commented on the alleged negotiations, they have cautioned that any assault on their energy infrastructure would provoke retaliatory measures targeting American interests in the region.

The ICIR reported that Trump threatened to target Iran’s major power plants if Tehran fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a strongly worded social media post on Saturday, Trump said the US would ‘obliterate’ Iran’s energy infrastructure if the vital waterway critical to global oil and gas shipments was not reopened without threat.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from ‌this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump vowed.

The ICIR also reports that the Strait of Hormuz remains largely disrupted as the conflict excalates. The near shutdown has already shaken global markets, with European gas prices surging significantly in recent days, raising concerns of a broader global energy crisis.