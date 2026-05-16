Trump lauds Nigerian, American armed forces for ‘eliminating’ ISIS second in command

UNITED States President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces, working alongside the Nigerian military, carried out a joint operation that killed a senior commander of the Islamic State group in Africa.

Trump announced this in a statement posted on his Truth Social handle Friday night, identifying the slain figure as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the “second in command of ISIS globally.”

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump wrote.

According to him, the operation was carried out in Africa with support from intelligence sources tracking the activities of the terror leader.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” he added.

Trump noted that the killing would significantly weaken the global operations of the Islamic State group.

He also thanked the Nigerian government for what he described as its partnership in the operation.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian government and the Nigerian military had yet to confirm the operation or the identity of the terror suspect mentioned by Trump.

The development came days after Nigeria deepened its counterterrorism engagement with the United States following a high-level meeting in Washington between the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and top US officials led by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to a statement shared by Secure Nigeria, the meeting reinforced what it described as a “decisive U.S.-Nigeria partnership to confront terrorism in West Africa” amid growing extremist threats across the region.

The statement said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had expressed appreciation to Trump for continued American intelligence sharing, military training, and counterterrorism support to Nigerian forces.

“@officialABAT is grateful for @realDonaldTrump’s partnership and continued U.S. training and intelligence support as Nigerian forces intensify operations to dismantle terrorist networks, protect Nigerian Christians, and defend all vulnerable communities,” it stated.

It added that Nigeria remained a frontline ally of the US in efforts to combat extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), whose activities have spread across the Sahel region.

The latest claim by Trump also followed a similar announcement he made in December 2025, when he said the US carried out “powerful and deadly strikes” against ISIS militants operating in northwestern Nigeria.

At the time, Trump alleged that the strikes targeted militants responsible for attacks on Christians and said the operation was conducted “at my direction as Commander in Chief.”

Shortly after that announcement, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the country was cooperating with international partners, including the US, on counterterrorism operations involving intelligence sharing and strategic coordination.

The ministry said the collaboration had resulted in precision strikes targeting terrorist groups in northwestern Nigeria, while stressing that such cooperation was based on mutual respect for sovereignty and international law.

Nigeria has battled Boko Haram and its splinter groups, including ISWAP, for more than a decade, particularly in the North-East. In recent years, extremist violence has expanded across parts of the North-West, North-Central and the wider Sahel region, worsening insecurity in countries including Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.