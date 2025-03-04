Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine days after attacking Zelensky

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has ordered a halt to US military aid to Ukraine three days after clashing with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky at his Oval Office on February 28.

A White House official revealed on Monday that the aid halt followed a series of meetings between Trump and top national security officials.

The official noted that the decision would remain in force until Trump determines Zelensky has committed to seeking peace talks.

“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the White House official said.

The official added that the pause would apply to all military equipment yet to arrive in Ukraine and amounted to a direct response to what Trump viewed as Zelensky’s “bad behaviour” during his meeting with the Ukrainian leader at the White House.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narratives, alleging that Ukraine initiated the war and labeling Zelensky a dictator.

The Biden administration rushed weapon shipments to Ukraine in its final days, supplying the country with large stockpiles of advanced arms.

Monday’s pause was the clearest sign of the worsening relationship between Washington and Kyiv, despite the European Union’s announcement of a truce to support Ukraine.

While Europe may fill the vacuum created by US shipments of artillery, supplemented by Ukraine’s growing defence industry, the most advanced weapons used by Kyiv come from the United States.

Trump seeks apology

According to the official, the decision to temporarily pause military aid to Ukraine was made as officials await an acknowledgment from Zelensky regarding the breakdown in relations after Friday’s heated exchange in the Oval Office.

The official said Trump and his senior aides sought an acknowledgment, possibly in the form of a public apology, before proceeding with a deal on Ukraine’s minerals.

The halt further deepens Trump’s rift with the US traditional European allies, including Britain and France, who reaffirmed their support for Zelensky at a summit in London on Sunday.

A European official told CNN that the Trump administration’s decision to pause military aid to Ukraine was “petty and wrong.”

The official said it would immediately deepen distrust in the US government among the Ukrainian people. The official also predicted it would cause unnecessary civilian casualties, adding that Ukraine would not be able to defend against Russian air attacks after they run out of air defence missiles.