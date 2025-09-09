TUC to FG: withdraw 5% petroleum tax or face strike

THE Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government’s planned five per cent tax on petroleum products, describing it as a “reckless proposal” which is “nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians”.

The union said that the government policy, if implemented, would compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

It stated that the Federal Government could not continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its “economic experiments”.

“Let it be clear: workers and citizens are still reeling from the pains of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira. To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

“The government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!” the TUC said on Monday, September 8, in a statement signed by its President General, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, N. A. Toro.

The TUC demanded that the government stop “this anti-people’s plan in its entirety,” warning that it would mobilise workers and the masses for a “nationwide resistance” if the government failed to do so.

“Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance. Strike action is firmly on the table if the government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy,” it warned.

The union also directed all its state councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide to remain vigilant, watchful, and wait for further communication that might culminate in a decisive action should the government ignore its call.

“We also call on our allies, civil society organisations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stand in solidarity with us in this struggle.

“Together, we must resist policies that seek to further impoverish citizens and mortgage our future. Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment,” the TUC added.

The Nigerian government has vowed to expand the tax base by tracking tax evaders’ bank accounts, National Identity Numbers (NIN), and phone numbers, under the newly enacted tax laws, The ICIR reported.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, who disclosed this after President Bola Tinubu signed the Tax law, stressed that the government had already projected a revenue of N50 trillion from the tax law, amid dwindling oil revenue resources.

“As long as you are captured through banking, National Identity Number (NIN), bank information, and phone number, you cannot evade tax again in Nigeria once you’re eligible,” he said.