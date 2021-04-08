Twitter users trend #EndNigeriaNow to protest insecurity, doctors’ strike

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NIGERIANS took to Twitter on Thursday to express their dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country, including the ongoing doctors’ strike.

They lamented security breaches across the country, attacks on civilians by security agencies and government’s lack of compassion on the citizens with the hashtag #EndNigeriaNow.

Despite the hashtag, many Nigerians were not campaigning for a dissolution of the country, but were asking the government to change its leadership strategy.

However,. some of the tweets were secessionist in nature.

One of the tweets was from a self-proclaimed human rights activist, Carolyn Uchenna Okorafor, who lamented the state of affairs in Nigeria.

In @Carolynkimbrly’s words, “People are tired of Nigeria! The pain, poverty, mental disruption, cruelty, wickedness, suffering, insecurity that you put on your own so-called citizens is ENOUGH!!!! Nigeria has mentally broken people to the point of no return!”

Another Twitter user Ife Funsho. with the handle @funshographix, said it was an insult to her intellect to accept a country created by the British.

Somto Chukwu, who tweets with @General_Somto, accused the Army of killing civilians they should be protecting in Benue State.

“Just Today, The Nigerian Army Invaded Benue Community, Killed Over 40 Villagers. The Military That Is Supposed To Protect And Serve Its Citizens Turns Around To Kill Them.”

Secessionist sentiments have increased among Nigerians following the attacks on Imo State prisons and Police facilities in the past three days.

The attacks have witnessed some controversies and blame games among the political class, according to an ICIR report.

The Imo prisons attacks brought some attention to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to a report from the Premium Times, to which the group actively denied any involvement. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has publicly exonerated IPOB from the attacks, blaming opposition politicians, instead.

Added to the woes that have befallen the county is the residents’ doctors strike.

A few days ago, there was an outcry from the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over Federal government’s failure to pay their salaries and keep to the promises made to them.

“You don’t expect a doctor that is hungry, that is not able to pay his house rent, that is not able to pay his children school fees, whose children are sent back home to be able to function properly. Doctors are human beings like any other human beings. You don’t say because I’m a doctor, I should not pay for the house I rent or pay my children school fees because my salary has not been paid,” NARD President Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi had told The ICIR.

Advertisement

Due to this and several other lingering issues, many Nigerians said the current administration had not lived up to expectations.

“The man you voted as savior to end corruption and take Nigeria to the permanent site can’t apprehend those who carted away with 2.1billion dollar of public fund and he can speak boldly on International TV…” said Ken Christ, with the handle @realKen_Christ.

However, not all Twitter users agreed to the divisive line of thought. They said the country was better being together.

A tweet from a user who is referred to as Tekuzuki, @deji_online said, “I do not support that we #EndNigeriaNow. I believe that we are #StrongerTogether. We just need to build stronger institutions, be more tolerant and allow fairness, equity and justice reign.”

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London receiving medical treatment while Nigerian doctors are on strike.