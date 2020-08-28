Two confirmed dead as helicopter crashes into building in Lagos

TWO have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash that occurred on Friday afternoon at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

An eyewitness told The ICIR that the helicopter which belongs to Quorum Aviation came down at about 12 noon into a residential apartment at No. 16 Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told The ICIR that two persons including the pilot have died in the crash while another person was rescued.

He said NEMA operatives were still at the scene of the crash carrying out rescue operation.

It was not clear if the helicopter was taking off from Murtala International Airport or was about to land when the incident occurred.

No official statement was issued at the time of this report by the owners of the helicopter.