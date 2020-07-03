Two medical staff, 3 others test positive for COVID -19 in Calabar teaching hospital

THE University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has confirmed that two of its medical staff and three other persons have tested positive for COVD-19 in a recent test by the hospital.

The UCTH made this known through a memorandum signed by Ikpeme Ikpeme Medical Director, dated July 3 and sighted by The ICIR.

Ikpeme revealed that the tests were carried out by the hospital through the use of the Polymerase Chain (PCR) Technique.

According to him, the test facilities are of NCDC accredited laboratory located at Alex Ekweme University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State capital.

He disclosed that the management of the UCTH has notified the Cross River State Government and other agencies of the state government of the cases.

Ikpeme added that the medical staffs are gradually recovering from the viral disease hence urged other staff not to panic, adding that the the public should cooperate with health agencies because the number of COVID-19 cases could increase due to the recent easing of lockdown in the state and other parts of the country.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to take personal responsibility and co-operate with government and institutions in the ongoing fight against the disease,” he said.

“Especially with the relaxation of the lockdown which can potentially translate into an increase in the number of cases,” Ikpeme noted

The management of UCTH had recently raised an alarm over claim by the state government that Cross Rivers State was COVID-19 free.

The Medical Director said the hospital would work directly with the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) rather than the state government.