Two Nigerians bag 10 years’ imprisonment for drug trafficking in India

They have been convicted under sections 21, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

While Maryam Wano was sentenced on September 29, Abu Henry, alias Kevin, was sentenced on October 1, making them the fourth and fifth Nigerians to bag 10 years’ sentence for smuggling heroin in

Mohali this year alone.

Wano, who arrived the country in August 2016 via a medical visa, was on her way to Mohali to supply the drugs to her customers when she was arrested in May 2018 by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip off, and 280 gram of heroin was recovered from her.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal, Henry, who had lived in the country since 2009, had 550gm heroin in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He joined the drug business three years ago after first dealing in readymade garments. He used to

procure the drug from Delhi before selling to a notorious local accomplice named Narinder Singh who was also sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

“Narinder sold the drug to his customers at Mohali, Chandigarh and other cities in the region,” the Police spokesman said.