UCH, UNILAG, ABU, Army mortuaries, others major public institutions thrown into darkness under Tinubu

STUDENTS of the College of Medicine at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, staged a protest on February 10 in response to a persistent power outage that plagued the institution for over 100 days.

The demonstration, which began at 7:00 a.m. and was supported by the Students’ Union (SU) of the University of Ibadan (UI), saw the students express outrage over the adverse effects of the blackout on their study and healthcare services at the institution.

During the protest, the students chanted aluta songs while also displaying placards with different inscriptions such as, “+100 Days of Darkness: Save UCH”; “Save ABH Hall”; “Save Falade Hall”; “Give Us Light”; “This Is Not How We Want To Live”; and “Medical School Is Hard Enough- Give Us Light,” among others.”

They demanded that the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, who visited the protest scene, provide immediate solutions to the crisis.

This protest followed an earlier demonstration on January 22, where students also voiced their frustrations over the prolonged power outage.

Despite assurances from the authorities, the blackout persisted, prompting renewed calls for immediate action.

Background to the crisis

The power outage at UCH commenced in November 2024 when the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnected the hospital from the national grid due to an outstanding debt of about N400 million.

The debt was part of N3.1 billion accumulated since 2019, according to a Premium Times report.

The situation at UCH is one of the disturbing incidents of power disconnection in key public institutions in Nigeria.

The situation appears to have worsened under President Bola Tinubu’s government, where electricity tariffs have been hiked and the cost of doing business has skyrocketed.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in April 2024, approved a tariff hike for Band A customers, who they claimed enjoy up to 20 hours of power supply.

Many institutions and firms operating in the country were also moved to Band A despite protests on their inability to pay the bills.

The development elicited reactions from consumers and industry stakeholders who described distribution companies’ failure to meet up with power supply as structured by supply-service reflective tariffs as unfair.

Some public institutions disconnected by discos

In 2024, a power outage left Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in limbo for days.

The blackout was linked to delayed payments to the electricity provider.

However, the hospital management claimed that backup generators and solar power ensured minimal disruption to the facility’s operations.

In August, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disconnected the University of Lagos (UNILAG) from the power grid over an outstanding debt of N472 million. W

The university claimed that its monthly electricity bill, previously between N150 million and N180 million, surged to nearly N300 million. it noted that the surge followed EKEDC’s decision to upgrade its tariff band from Band B to Band A in June.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was cut off from the national power grid by Kaduna Electric due to its inability to settle outstanding electricity bills in the same year.

The disconnection, which took effect on Thursday, November 28, plunged the institution into darkness.

According to a bulletin issued by the university’s management on Friday, November 29, the institution struggled to cope with rising electricity costs..

It noted that despite paying over one billion naira in electricity bills to Kaduna Electric since January, the university was said to owe still owe a huge electricity debt.

The ICIR reports that the electricity crisis has festered in Nigerian public hospitals despite the Federal Government’s pledge to subsidize their electricity bills by 50 per cent.

Corpse decomposed in Army mortuaries in 2024

Earlier, on February 23, 2024, the Nigerian Army had lamented the persistent blackouts in its barracks and cantonment across the country.

The power outages, which it said started in January, were linked to N42 billion debt owed to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

The late Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja stated that corpses were decomposing in Army mortuaries due to power disconnection by electricity distribution companies.

According to him, the Army couldn’t raise funds to pay the debt.

“Corpses in the Army mortuaries are decomposing and the owners of the corpses are protesting,” he said.

UCH to get light in 48 hours

Meanwhile, in response to the protest by the UCH students, the power minister held a closed-door meeting with the management of the institution and IBEDC.

Following the meeting, Adelabu assured the students that electricity would be restored within 24 to 48 hours to the facility.

He urged the students to remain patient while the government and relevant stakeholders work towards a sustainable solution to the power crisis.