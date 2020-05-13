UDUS produces ventilator to ease scarcity of supply

By Abiodun JAMIU

THE management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has announced that it has designed and produced ventilator required for the treatment of people infected with Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Lawal Bilbis, the development, which also includes a handwashing station will contribute significantly to the management of Coronavirus disease in the country.

The production is a joint effort of the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Design (FEED), which built the ventilator, and Sokoto Energy Research Centre (SERC) which designed the handwashing station.

For patients with the worst effects of COVID-19, a ventilator can offer the best chance of survival, especially a patient who is unable to breathe, by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs when the infection has caused the lungs to fail.

Meanwhile, Prof Bilbis noted that the products are still being subjected to clinical evaluations after which it would be presented to the public

“Upon inventory, the University sent the products to experts for assessment and review. As at Monday, 11th May 2020, observations and comments from the experts were received and the University is addressing them with a view to perfecting the products. Once finalised, the products would be presented to the public,” he said.