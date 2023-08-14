Ufahamu Africa seeks application for podcast fellowship

IN a bid to foster insightful analysis and discussions on life and politics across the African continent, Ufahamu Africa is calling for applications for their nine-month non-resident fellowship.

The fellowship aims to bring together a diverse group of researchers, journalists, practitioners, and podcasters passionate about contributing to disseminating cutting-edge narratives.

Selected fellows will be granted the unique opportunity to actively engage in content creation and dissemination through podcast episodes, guest hosting, and partnership building with other content producers. The fellowship period will run from October 2023 to May 2024, providing ample time for participants to delve deep into their chosen subjects.

Fellows will be responsible for producing four podcast episodes during the fellowship term. These episodes will cover a range of topics related to African life and politics, reflecting the rich diversity and complexity of the continent. Fellows will also be integrated into the editorial team, actively shaping the content of the upcoming season 8, proposing dissemination strategies, forming mashup partnerships, and contributing to other podcast production decisions.

A stipend of USD 3,500 will be allocated to fellows to support their participation. This stipend is intended to offset internet data costs and acknowledge the time and effort fellows invest in the fellowship.

Beyond the fellowship experience, participants will gain access to a network of connections and opportunities. These connections will enable them to participate in annual research grant competitions, virtual and in-person gatherings, training workshops, and other enriching activities.

Ufahamu Africa’s non-resident fellowship represents a unique chance for content creators, researchers, and podcasters to contribute meaningfully to discussions about Africa’s intricate socio-political landscape. The application process is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to contribute their perspectives and insights to the continent’s narrative.

The deadline for the submission of the application is August 30, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here