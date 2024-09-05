back to top

Ugandan athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei dies days after boyfriend set her on fire

Sports
Rebecca Cheptegei in Budapest 2023 at World Athletics Championship. Photo: Narnabi via wikimedia.
UGANDAN athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, has passed away days after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

Cheptegei had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where she was receiving treatment until her demise.

Her death was announced by Uganda’s athletics federation in a  post on X, on Thursday, September 5.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In peace,” the federation said.

Also, confirming her death, Owen Menach, a doctor and acting director of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, while speaking to Kenya news outlet, The Star, said,“we lost her after all her organs failed” on Wednesday night.

The ICIR reported that the 33-year-old Olympian, who represented Uganda in several international competitions, including the just concluded Olympics, had suffered extensive burns of up to 75 per cent after Sunday’s attack.

The Trans Nzoia county police commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom, said that Cheptegei’s boyfriend bought a Jerry can of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday, September 1, according to AP.


     

     

    Cheptegei was said to have been rescued by neighbours following the incident, which occurred on Sunday, September 1, at her home.

    The alleged assailant was also injured by the flames, according to police.

    “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her,” Kosiom was quoted as saying.

    Cheptegei placed 44th in the marathon at the recent Paris Olympics and also secured a gold medal at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.

