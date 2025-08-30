UK bans over 100 occupations for foreigners to cut migration

THE United Kingdom (UK) said it had removed more than 100 occupations from being filled by foreign workers as part of its drive to cut net migration.

Its Home Office disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 30.

The new policy shift is aimed at opening up opportunities for British workers while reshaping its visa system.

“Cutting net migration means getting the fundamentals right.

“More than 100 occupations are no longer eligible for overseas recruitment – opening up more jobs for British workers. A fairer, skills-focused system is now taking shape,” the Home Office stated.

It, however, did not list the 100 occupations restricted from foreign workers.

The ICIR reports that the development is one of the latest decisions by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who took office on July 5, 2024, following Labour’s landslide victory, replacing Rishi Sunak.

Critics, however, warned that the policy could worsen labour shortages in sectors such as health and social care.

The ICIR reported recently that approximately 52,000 Nigerians migrated to the UK in 2024, placing the country among the leading sources of non-EU+ migration to the UK during the year.

It noted that work and study-related immigration was the primary reason Nigerians move to the UK.