UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson tests positive to coronavirus, considers working from home

THE United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive to the Corona virus, disease, The ICIR has learnt.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle few minutes ago, the Prime Minister confirmed he had developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours and tested positive to the disease.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he wrote.

The minister, who is the first major world leader to fall victim, said that he is going to be working from home as that is the right thing to do following medical advise and also thanked everyone who is involved in activities to keep the country going forward as they fight to beat the Corona virus pandemic.