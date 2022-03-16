34.1 C
Abuja

UK cancels COVID-19 test for Nigerians, others

COVID-19
IHUOMA Chiedozie
COVID-19 testing in Ogun, Nigeria
THE United Kingdom has removed all restrictions on international travel for all passengers ahead of the Easter holidays and COVID-19 testing will no longer be a precondition for entry into the country for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

This was contained in an updated travel guide released by the UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps and takes effect from 4:00 am on Friday March 18th.

“From 4:00 am 18 March, if you’re returning to England you will not need to get any COVID-19 tests, fill in a passenger locator form, or quarantine.

“I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays,” Shapps said.

Since the UK vaccine and booster rollout, 86 per cent of the population have received a second dose, while 67 per cent of the population have taken a booster or third dose.

With the announcement of the return to restriction-free travel for passengers, the UK becomes one of the first major economies to end all COVID-19 international travel rules and put in place contingency plans to manage any future variants of concern (VoCs).

