27.2 C
Abuja

UK: Liz Truss appointed 15th premier of the Queen’s reign

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Queen Elizabeth II leans on a walking stick as she welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral in Scotland today. Source: DailyMail.co.uk
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NEWLY elected Conservative Party leader Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II at her private Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she was officially invited to join the government.

The meeting took place one day after Truss was declared winner in the Tory leadership contest and a few minutes after Boris Johnson met with the Monarch to tender his resignation in the company of his wife Carrie.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Truss, 47, who was joined by her husband Hugh O’Leary, becomes the 15th premier of the Queen’s 70-year reign and third female prime minister in British history after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

The Queen who has faced ongoing mobility issues, wore a bright smile and used a walking stick as she welcomed Truss in Balmoral’s green-carpeted Drawing Room.

This is the first time that the 96-year-old monarch would be carrying out this function in Aberdeenshire where she is spending her summer holiday, rather than at Buckingham Palace.

Truss is expected to address the nation later but had promised Monday to cut taxes and address spiralling energy prices that are driving a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a woman named Liz Trussell has been confused for the next Prime Minister after her Twitter handle @Liztruss and has received several congratulatory messages, including from the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Andersson tweeted a message of support to the wrong Liz instead of the new Prime Minister whose own handle is @trussliz, before swiftly deleting it, though not before Trussell cheekily replied.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies and security,” the Sweden’s Prime Minister wrote and Trusell replied: “Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready.”

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Nigeria may seek IMF help if it fails to address fiscal challenges – Ben Akabueze

THE Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, has said Nigeria may seek...
Featured News

2023: Media houses urged to embrace fact-checking

NIGERIAN media houses have been urged to establish fact-checking desks in their newsrooms and...
Featured News

2023: ICIR Executive Director, Mac-Arthur Foundation raise concerns over state-sponsored misinformation

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative...
Media Opportunities

LSA offers collegiate fellowship

THE College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA) at the University of Michigan is offering the...
National News

Abba Kyari denies ownership of shopping mall, others, releases account details

THE former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Abba Kyari has denied...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria may seek IMF help if it fails to address fiscal challenges – Ben Akabueze

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.