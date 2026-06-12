UK unveils £15m programme to support Nigeria’s economy

THE UNITED Kingdom has introduced a new £15 million initiative aimed at helping Nigeria attract more private-sector funding, advance key economic changes and promote sustainable growth over the next three years.

The UK Minister for Africa and International Development, Baroness Chapman, made the announcement during an official visit to Nigeria. The visit included meetings in Abuja and Kaduna.

According to the British High Commission, the programme forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen co-operation between both countries and support Nigeria’s economic development goals.

“The UK Minister for Africa and International Development, Baroness Jenny Chapman, has concluded a two-day visit to Nigeria, during which she announced a new £15 million Growth Programme, deepened cooperation on digital transformation and health, and visited communities benefiting directly from UK investment on the ground.”

The scheme is expected to encourage greater investor confidence, support policy improvements and help move Nigeria toward long-term economic expansion following recent stabilisation efforts.

During her stay in Abuja, Chapman held discussions with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele.

Their talks focused on the new programme and other areas where both nations can work together to promote economic progress.

Alongside the growth initiative, the UK government revealed plans to strengthen collaboration in Nigeria’s technology sector through the State Partnership for Regulatory Innovation in the Digital Economy and Regulatory Transformation (SPRIRET)

The project, which falls under the UK’s Digital Access Programme, will be implemented across five states. It is expected to improve digital regulations, remove obstacles affecting investors and encourage expansion in broadband services, technology-based businesses and emerging digital industries.

Speaking on the partnership, Oyedele highlighted the importance of relations between both nations and the opportunities the new programme presents.

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“The UK-Nigeria Growth Programme helps bring this partnership to life by supporting capital market development, technology investment, small businesses and technical assistance.

“We look forward to seeing these opportunities deliver lasting benefits and drive progress for both countries,” Oyedele was quoted in the statement.

He also noted that cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom had grown beyond traditional diplomatic ties and focused on shared economic advancement and development.

Part of the meeting reviewed progress under the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, with attention placed on boosting Nigerian exports through the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, increasing collaboration in financial technology and creating stronger connections between both countries’ capital markets.

The UK minister later travelled to Kaduna, where she met Governor Uba Sani to assess years of cooperation between the state and the UK government. Their discussions explored ways to attract additional investment and expand support for climate-related financing initiatives.

She also visited beneficiaries of UK-backed agricultural projects, including livestock breeders and community animal health workers. In addition, she toured the Unguwan Sanusi Primary Health Care Centre in Kaduna South, a facility that provides medical services to about 20,000 people.

Chapman met with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, where discussions centred on strengthening commercial relations between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the visit, she expressed optimism about the future of relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“This visit has reinforced everything I believe about the UK-Nigeria partnership. That it is deep, it is real, and it is moving in the right direction,” she said.

British officials said the latest programme adds to existing UK investments in Nigeria. Through British International Investment, nearly $800 million has already been committed to sectors such as agriculture, clean energy and manufacturing, demonstrating the UK’s continued interest in supporting Nigeria’s economic development.