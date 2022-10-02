Umahi to launch new video surveillance on security in Ebonyi

THE Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has disclosed that gunmen responsible for killings in the state would be exposed by the closed-circuit television installed across the state.

This was as he said there would be no hiding place for perpetrators of criminal acts in the state.

Umahi stated this at an event held on Saturday, October 1 to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State.

“We created and fortified Ebubeagu security outfit, which has, at least, 4,000 officials paid monthly to provide intelligence and add value to the security architecture of Ebonyi,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to launch new video surveillance to further expose criminal activities in the state.

Umahi assured residents of the state that next year’s general elections would be peaceful, warning that his administration would not condone any form of discrimination against any political party during the polls and any party or individual found wanting would be resisted accordingly.

He said that this year’s anniversary celebration “called to mind the labours of our heroes past and the efforts of sustaining the unity of purpose and shared vision in the nation’s democratic journey.”